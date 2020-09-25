First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $54.90.

