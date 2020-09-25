First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of FAD opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $89.92.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

