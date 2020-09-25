First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

