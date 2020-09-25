First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

