First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of QQEW opened at $82.97 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $91.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

