First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:QTEC)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $112.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

