First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 30th

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by 70.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $52.66.

