First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

