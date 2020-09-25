First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has decreased its dividend by 53.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $33.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

