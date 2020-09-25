First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has increased its dividend by 361.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

