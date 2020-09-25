First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has raised its dividend by 528.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXD opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

