First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,293. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

