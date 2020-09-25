First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

TDIV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,909. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

