First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,909. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

