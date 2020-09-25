First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

