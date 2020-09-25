First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

