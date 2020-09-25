First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has raised its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

