First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ RFEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

