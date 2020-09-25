First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RFEU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $63.27.

