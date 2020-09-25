First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:RFEU)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $63.27.

