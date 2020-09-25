First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years.

Shares of FYX opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.