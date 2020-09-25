First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (SDVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

