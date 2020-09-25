First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

FID opened at $14.00 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

