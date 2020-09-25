First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FDIV opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

