First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

FDIV stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

