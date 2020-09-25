First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $55.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

