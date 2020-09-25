First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.