First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

