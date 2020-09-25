First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FKU opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

