FirstBlood Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $642.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

