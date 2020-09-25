Fjordland Exploration (CVE:FPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.66

Fjordland Exploration Inc. (CVE:FPX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.61. Fjordland Exploration shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 4,144 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fjordland Exploration from C$0.62 to C$1.34 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

