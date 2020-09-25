Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $23.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $67,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,937 shares of company stock worth $315,538 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flex by 93.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,509,000 after buying an additional 962,932 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,958,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after buying an additional 428,292 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,527,000 after acquiring an additional 337,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

