Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

