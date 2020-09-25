FLIP Market Cap Hits $167,728.62 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a market capitalization of $167,728.62 and $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00231102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.01460667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200419 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.