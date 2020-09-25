Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.10. Flux Power shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 411,224 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt acquired 8,750 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

