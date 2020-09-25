FOAM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,431.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $29,431.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00228321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.01459471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00198766 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,212,585 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

