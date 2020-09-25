Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

