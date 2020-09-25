Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.06

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.06 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 5422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,407 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

