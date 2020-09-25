Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.90

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 15691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,547,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.