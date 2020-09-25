Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.90

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 15691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,507,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $23,245,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

