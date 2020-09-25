Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.62. Francesca’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,551 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 142.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.