Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

FRA:FRA opened at €34.48 ($40.56) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.10. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

