Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

FRA:FRA opened at €34.48 ($40.56) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.10. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

