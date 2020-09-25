Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 15%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) was down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 488,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 177,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.