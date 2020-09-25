Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 15%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE)’s stock price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 488,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 177,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

