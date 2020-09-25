Friendz Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $265,701.73 and $82,920.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.40 or 0.04774435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,129,413 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

