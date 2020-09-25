FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $10.60. FS Development shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

About FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC)

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

