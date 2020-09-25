FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344.40 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $344.40 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00033963 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.61 or 0.04499572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

