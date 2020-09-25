FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $491,965.55 and approximately $459.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000545 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 508,268,283 coins and its circulating supply is 486,874,643 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

