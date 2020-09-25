G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

