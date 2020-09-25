Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $6.78 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

There is no company description available for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

